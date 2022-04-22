Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of light motor vehicles and one way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Friday.
Traffic authorities said hundreds of vehicles plied from both sides on the highway.
Meanwhile, traffic police headquarters issued fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after assessing traffic situation on highway on Saturday.
The cut off timings for valley bound LMVs, private cars from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed 7am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8am to 1pm.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed as 7am to 12pm on Saturday.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Udhampur informed that Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed to move from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir Saturday evening.