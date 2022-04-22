Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of light motor vehicles and one way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Friday.

Traffic authorities said hundreds of vehicles plied from both sides on the highway.

Meanwhile, traffic police headquarters issued fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after assessing traffic situation on highway on Saturday.