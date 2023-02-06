Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.

However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 13 minutes due to shooting stones at Panthyal.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of two HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.