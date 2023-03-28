Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 23 minutes. They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 56 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and for 1 hour and 45 minutes due to road maintenance works at Maroog (Sita Ram Passi) and for 42 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria.