Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 23 minutes. They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 56 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and for 1 hour and 45 minutes due to road maintenance works at Maroog (Sita Ram Passi) and for 42 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of six HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations during the day.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Wednesday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.