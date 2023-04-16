Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 8 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 28 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 48 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of five HMVs and due to on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal. A Traffic Police officer in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied as usual on both sides of the highway.