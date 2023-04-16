Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 8 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 28 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 48 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of five HMVs and due to on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal. A Traffic Police officer in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied as usual on both sides of the highway.
He said that HMVs moved towards Jammu without any interruption.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 6 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.
The cut-off timing for Srinagar bound LMVs has been fixed from 6 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 7 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur on Monday.
No vehicle would be allowed before and after the cut-off timings.
The traffic authorities have directed the security forces not to ply against the advisory or traffic plan due to the traffic congestion on the highway.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar and TCU Jammu have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic, the advisory said.