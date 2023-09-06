Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Wednesday, traffic authorities said.

They said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the highway would remain open for two-way traffic of LMVs and heavy vehicles on Thursday.

“Earlier during the day on Wednesday, following a protest by school children at Chambalwass in Banihal and due to a fire incident at Maroog in Ramban where a truck caught fire, vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time,” Police officials said.

Officials monitoring the regulation of traffic said that slow traffic movement was observed at single-lane road stretches, and construction sites and also due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway.

They said, “The highway was witnessing normal traffic flow and the vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in a regulated manner.”