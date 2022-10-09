Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of private cars and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that the vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway halted for 49 minutes during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Sunday due to the triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban.

Official sources said hundreds of private LMVs and HMVs had crossed landslides and shooting stone-prone Cafeteria Morh stretch for their respective destinations on Sunday.

They said HMVs were heading toward Jammu.