Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of private cars and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.
Traffic authorities said that the vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway halted for 49 minutes during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Sunday due to the triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban.
Official sources said hundreds of private LMVs and HMVs had crossed landslides and shooting stone-prone Cafeteria Morh stretch for their respective destinations on Sunday.
They said HMVs were heading toward Jammu.
Oil and LPG tankers and some load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir were also seen plying. They said vehicles were heading toward their respective destinations in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, the traffic authorities said the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 49 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar during the last 24 (from 5 pm Saturday to Sunday 5 pm).
SSP Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the free flow of vehicular traffic was being disrupted due to nomadic movement on the highway.
Earlier, during the day Jammu-bound HMVs plied both via Banihal-Qazigund (Naugug) and Jawahar Tunnel routes smoothly.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars and passenger LMVs would be allowed to ply from both sides - Jammu and Srinagar whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir via Qazigund-Banihal (Navyug) Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on Monday morning.
The cut-off timing for LMVs from Kashmir to Jammu has been fixed from 5 am to 8 am.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu has been fixed from 6 am to 9 am, and from Udhampur from 5 am to 8 am.
No vehicle would be allowed to move before and after the cut-off time.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu and TCU Srinagar have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
Security forces have been advised not to ply against the convoy due to traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.