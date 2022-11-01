Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.

A Traffic Police official said load carriers carrying apples were allowed towards Jammu and other destinations after remaining stranded at Qazigund Kashmir.

He said hundreds of light motor vehicles including heavy and medium load carriers have crossed Banihal-Nashri sector of highway towards their respective destinations without any interruption.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that traffic was moving smoothly on the highway.