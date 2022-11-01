Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.
A Traffic Police official said load carriers carrying apples were allowed towards Jammu and other destinations after remaining stranded at Qazigund Kashmir.
He said hundreds of light motor vehicles including heavy and medium load carriers have crossed Banihal-Nashri sector of highway towards their respective destinations without any interruption.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that traffic was moving smoothly on the highway.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained blocked for two hours and 38 minutes.
They said the movement of traffic also remained slow due to breakdowns of 10 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation Wednesday morning.