Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.

However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for filling of potholes at Mehar and Panthyal.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of four HMVs.