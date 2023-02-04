Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

A Police official said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various single-lane road stretches where only one heavy vehicle could cross at a time.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir after two days crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.