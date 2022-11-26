Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for 2-way LMV traffic today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

However, the movement of traffic on Saturday afternoon remained slow due to the narrow carriageway between Mehar and Ramban.

Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.

They said oil and LPG tankers and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed towards Kashmir from Dhar Road and Jakhani Udhampur.