Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for 2-way LMV traffic today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.
However, the movement of traffic on Saturday afternoon remained slow due to the narrow carriageway between Mehar and Ramban.
Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.
They said oil and LPG tankers and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed towards Kashmir from Dhar Road and Jakhani Udhampur.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 52 minutes due to earth cutting work at Wagon and closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund Kashmir via Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing HMVs on Sunday.