Srinagar-Jammu National Highway opens for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way movement of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy trucks.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel

They further said movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five heavy Vehicles.

Officials said movements of traffic also remain slow due to on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.

Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.