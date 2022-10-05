Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open
Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) for Jammu on Wednesday.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that the most vulnerable Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch of the highway remained open on Wednesday however nomadic livestock movement slowing down the movement of traffic narrow road stretches and four scores of passenger light motor vehicles plied on the either sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles trucks are still moving towards Jammu and other destinations lane constructions sites.
SSP, Ramban Mohita Sharma said that down convoy of fruit laden trucks are plying smoothly albeit slowly amidst nomadic movement. Earlier Traffic authorities said, during the last 24 hours, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 57 minutes due to shooting stones at Mahar from yesterday 5 pm to till Thursday 5 pm.
Meanwhile, traffic police in Jammu and Kashmir issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to ply on either side of the highway after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Heavy Motor Vehicles, and Load carriers shall be allowed from the Qazigund Kashmir towards Jammu on Thursday.