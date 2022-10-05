Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) for Jammu on Wednesday.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that the most vulnerable Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch of the highway remained open on Wednesday however nomadic livestock movement slowing down the movement of traffic narrow road stretches and four scores of passenger light motor vehicles plied on the either sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles trucks are still moving towards Jammu and other destinations lane constructions sites.