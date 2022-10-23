Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one -way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to narrow road stretches, nomads’ livestock movement and due to breakdowns of vehicles on road at various locations between Nashri and Banihal. Traffic officials said that vehicular traffic on highway is plying as usual on both sides of the highway.

They said that hundreds of private cars, and light and medium passenger vehicles have crossed the Mehar-Ramban stretch of the highway for respective destinations.