Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one -way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to narrow road stretches, nomads’ livestock movement and due to breakdowns of vehicles on road at various locations between Nashri and Banihal. Traffic officials said that vehicular traffic on highway is plying as usual on both sides of the highway.
They said that hundreds of private cars, and light and medium passenger vehicles have crossed the Mehar-Ramban stretch of the highway for respective destinations.
They said Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) released from Jakhani , Udhampur are crossing the Nashri- Ramban stretch of highway for Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Sunday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for 2 hour 58 minutes due to various reasons.
They said the movement of traffic also remained slow due to breakdowns of 8 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal and due to nomads, livestock movement.