Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.
Traffic officials in Ramban said scores of private cars, passenger light medium vehicles plied on either side whereas Heavy Load Carriers plied towards Jammu in a regulated manner on Thursday.
They said heavy vehicles are still heading towards Jammu.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Thursday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for four hours.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway Friday morning.