Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.

However traffic officials said, during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm , Saturday the Jammu Srinagar NH44 remained blocked at Wagon , Mom Passi , Nagarkot and Sherbibi due to earth cutting and due to breakdown of a crane at Banihal tunnel and closure of Chenani -Nashri tunnel for five hours and half hours.

They said the movement of traffic remains slow due to breakdown of vehicles at a few places on the highway.