Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.
However traffic officials said, during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm , Saturday the Jammu Srinagar NH44 remained blocked at Wagon , Mom Passi , Nagarkot and Sherbibi due to earth cutting and due to breakdown of a crane at Banihal tunnel and closure of Chenani -Nashri tunnel for five hours and half hours.
They said the movement of traffic remains slow due to breakdown of vehicles at a few places on the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of light motor vehicles including heavy and medium load carriers have crossed Banihal-Nashri sector of highway towards their respective destinations without any interruption.
They said heavy vehicles are still heading towards Jammu.
SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said traffic is moving smoothly on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation Sunday morning.