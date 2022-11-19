Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday.
Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light medium vehicles plied on either side without any interruption during the day whereas Heavy Load Carriers were still heading towards Jammu without any interruption.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Saturday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for four hours and 31 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked due to road maintenance at Kunfer Nallah for 3 hours and 28 minutes , road accident at Ramsoo and closure of Chenani Nashri tunnel.
They said movement of traffic remained slow at few places due breakdown of vehicles.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani , Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway Sunday morning.