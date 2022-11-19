Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday.

Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light medium vehicles plied on either side without any interruption during the day whereas Heavy Load Carriers were still heading towards Jammu without any interruption.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Saturday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for four hours and 31 minutes.