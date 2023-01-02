Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban,: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
However, the Traffic officials said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm,the Jammu Srinagar, NH-44 remained blocked for 33 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
They said the movement of traffic remained slow due to breakdown of vehicles at a few places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of light motor vehicles including heavy and medium load carriers have crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.
They said heavy traffic is moving without any interruption toward Jammu.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, private cars and passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway. They said Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing road and traffic situation on Tuesday morning.
TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs. They advised security forces not to ply against the traffic plan because of possible traffic congestion due to narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.