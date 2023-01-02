Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban,: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Monday.

However, the Traffic officials said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm,the Jammu Srinagar, NH-44 remained blocked for 33 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

They said the movement of traffic remained slow due to breakdown of vehicles at a few places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.