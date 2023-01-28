Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Srinagar: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Saturday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for 34 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway. They said heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir after two days are still crossing the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Sunday morning.
TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound Light Motor Vehicles.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Sunday.
People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.
Security forces are advised not to ply against the advisory because of the narrow carriageways between Nashri –Banihal, it said.