Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.

The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound Light Motor Vehicles.

The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Sunday.

People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Security forces are advised not to ply against the advisory because of the narrow carriageways between Nashri –Banihal, it said.