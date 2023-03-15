Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday the highway remained blocked for two hours and 36 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 56 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, for 40 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

They further said the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of 10 Heavy Vehicles between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed for their respective destinations.