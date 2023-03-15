Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday the highway remained blocked for two hours and 36 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 56 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, for 40 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They further said the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of 10 Heavy Vehicles between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed for their respective destinations.
They said hundreds of heavy vehicles also crossed Nashri –Banihal for valley Kashmir during the day and hundreds are still heading towards Kashmir.
The vehicle operators complain that they remain stuck in traffic congestions between Udhampur and Chenani and Nashri and Chanderkote Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, on Wednesday.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound Light Motor Vehicles.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.
They said no vehicle would be allowed to ply before or after the fixed cut-off timings.
People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.