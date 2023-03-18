Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite light rain and shooting stones at Mehar- Cafeteria near Ramban and Shalgari and Rampari areas of Banihal, the Srinagar -Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday the highway remained blocked for three hours and 12 minutes,

They said the highway remained blocked for one hour at Mehar- Cafeteria, for 58 minutes at Shalgari, and 30 minutes at Rampari near Banihal.