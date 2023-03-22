Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday the highway remained blocked for eleven hours and 27 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for five hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund (Nabyug) tunnel, for one hour and 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria, for two hours and 40 due to slide clearance work at Shalgari, Sherbibi and for one hour and 27 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.