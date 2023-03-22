Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday the highway remained blocked for eleven hours and 27 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for five hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund (Nabyug) tunnel, for one hour and 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria, for two hours and 40 due to slide clearance work at Shalgari, Sherbibi and for one hour and 27 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of six heavy Vehicles.
Vehicle operators said they remained stuck in traffic congestion between Banihal and Ramsu till Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed Nashri –Banihal stretch.
They said Heavy Vehicles including oil and LPG tankers carrying essential supplies for valley Kashmir which were released from Jakhani, Udhampur on Wednesday are still crossing Nashri –Banihal stretch and are heading towards respective destinations in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway on Thursday morning.
TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound Light Motor Vehicles.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Thursday.
People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.
Security Forces are advised not to ply against the advisory because of the narrow carriageways between Nashri –Banihal, the officials said.