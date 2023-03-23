Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic for light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Thursday the highway remained blocked for eight hours and 42 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for four hours and 12 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, for three hours and 10 minutes at Shalgari, Chambalwass, and one hour and 20 at Mehar, Cafeteria.

They further said movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five heavy Vehicles.