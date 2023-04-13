Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir today.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday the highway remained blocked for three hours.
They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and minutes due to a bus accident at Seri, Ramban, for 52 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 58 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three heavy Vehicles.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed this stretch on one by one basis for their respective destinations.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are crossing the Nashri - Banihal -sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.