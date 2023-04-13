Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir today.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday the highway remained blocked for three hours.

They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and minutes due to a bus accident at Seri, Ramban, for 52 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 58 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.