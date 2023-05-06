Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite the rains the Srinagar Jammu national highway remained open for two-way traffic of light motor vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.

Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles plied as usual on either side of the highway. They said Heavy Motors Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are still heading towards Jammu and other destinations without any interruption on the highway.

They said the highway remained blocked for five hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for one hour and 13 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

They said movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of 12 HMVs, and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between the Nashri-Banihal tunnels.