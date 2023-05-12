Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday , the highway remained blocked for three hours and 45 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
They further said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of few heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations during the day. They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are crossing the Ramban –Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, light motorvehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning.