Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday , the highway remained blocked for three hours and 45 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

They further said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of few heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.