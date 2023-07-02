Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Amarnath Yatra vehicles, private cars, light and medium passenger vehicles, and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Ramban informed that hundreds of passenger light medium heavy vehicles including Amarnath Yatra vehicles plied with fixed cut-off timings on either side of the highway during the day.

They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are crossing the Ramban-Banihal sector of the highway at a slow pace and are heading toward Kashmir

Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic movement remains slow due to a single-lane road at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch and due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu Highway.