Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Amarnath Yatra vehicles, private cars, light and medium passenger vehicles, and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Ramban informed that hundreds of passenger light medium heavy vehicles including Amarnath Yatra vehicles plied with fixed cut-off timings on either side of the highway during the day.
They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are crossing the Ramban-Banihal sector of the highway at a slow pace and are heading toward Kashmir
Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic movement remains slow due to a single-lane road at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch and due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu Highway.
Meanwhile, the traffic police department Jammu and Kashmir issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, private cars, and passenger light-medium vehicles shall be allowed to ply on either side of Jammu Srinagar NH-44.
The cut-off timing for Kashmir-bound private cars and light vehicles other than tourists and Amarnath Yatris has been fixed from 6-45 am to 11 am, from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 7-45 am to 12 pm, from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound light vehicles from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed from 11-30 to 2 pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed before or after the cut-off time.
They said after assessing the road and traffic situation heavy vehicles would be allowed from Qazigund through Banihal-Qazigund tunnel towards Jammu.
They said no heavy vehicle shall be allowed to move towards Jammu after 8 pm.