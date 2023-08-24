Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light-medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Thursday

Traffic officials said the movement of traffic remained slow on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Traffic officials in Ramban said the highway remained open and hundreds of light medium passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.