Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), and one way traffic for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) for Kashmir on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said, passenger Light Medium Vehicles plied as usual on both sides where heavy motor vehicles were plying towards Kashmir.

A convoy of Heavy Motor Vehicles, Petrol, and Gas and Diesel tankers carrying essential commodities is heading towards Kashmir without hindrance.