Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), and one way traffic for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) for Kashmir on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said, passenger Light Medium Vehicles plied as usual on both sides where heavy motor vehicles were plying towards Kashmir.
A convoy of Heavy Motor Vehicles, Petrol, and Gas and Diesel tankers carrying essential commodities is heading towards Kashmir without hindrance.
However, some operators of heavy motor vehicles who remained stuck after intervals in Ramban town informed that due to narrow road stretches they confronted traffic congestion at several places between Nashri and Ramban.
However, till filing of this report hundreds of load carriers carrying essential commodities for valley Kashmir are crossing Ramban Banihal stretch of highway at snail’s pace.
Meanwhile, traffic police headquarters Jammu and Kashmir issued an advisory for Friday wherein stated that subject fair weather and good road conditions Light Motor Vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the both sides towards Jammu and Srinagar whereas after assessing the traffic situation on Friday morning on Jammu Srinagar National Highway Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Srinagar and Qazigund.