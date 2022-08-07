Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for every type of vehicular traffic movement on Sunday.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on Highway without any interruption.
Meanwhile as per fresh advisory issued by the traffic police headquarters subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday.
HMVs shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Monday morning. People are advised to undertake journey on highway only after the confirming status of road from TCU, Srinagar Jammu and Ramban of Monday.
The cut-off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles and private cars has been fixed 7.30 am to 11.30 am from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani (Udhampur) 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed 11. 30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund. They advised the operators of private cars and other passengers of Light Motor Vehicles to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.
They said after assessing traffic situations on road valley bound trucks carrying essential commodities shall be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Monday.
The security forces were advised not to ply against the advisory in view of possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal sector of highway.
Till the filing of this report Heavy Motor Vehicles released from Qazigund Kashmir were heading towards Jammu on highway.