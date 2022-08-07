Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for every type of vehicular traffic movement on Sunday.

Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on Highway without any interruption.

Meanwhile as per fresh advisory issued by the traffic police headquarters subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday.

HMVs shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Monday morning. People are advised to undertake journey on highway only after the confirming status of road from TCU, Srinagar Jammu and Ramban of Monday.