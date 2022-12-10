Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open despite rains

Ramban: Despite light rain lashing its Banihal-Udhampur sector, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday, traffic officials said.

Most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone-prone areas of the highway from Chanderkote to Banihal remained open; however at some four-lane construction sites, narrow road stretches vehicular traffic movement was slow.

Traffic officials in Ramban informed that hundreds of trucks, private cars and passenger light and medium vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway for their respective destinations without any disruption.