Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open despite rains

Ramban: Despite light rain lashing its Banihal-Udhampur sector, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday, traffic officials said.
Most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone-prone areas of the highway from Chanderkote to Banihal remained open; however at some four-lane construction sites, narrow road stretches vehicular traffic movement was slow.
Traffic officials in Ramban informed that hundreds of trucks, private cars and passenger light and medium vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway for their respective destinations without any disruption.
They said heavy motor vehicles (trucks), oil and LPG tankers carrying essential supplies for Valley Kashmir were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
“Despite the light rains that lashed the area on Friday night and Saturday morning, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open. Heavy traffic plied as normal from Jammu to Srinagar whereas light motor vehicles plied from both sides of the highway,” they said.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, Srinagar Jammu NH-44 remained blocked for 22 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars, passenger LMVs would be allowed to move on either side whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move towards Jammu after the assessing the road and traffic situation on Sunday morning.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound light motor vehicles will be from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu will be 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur, the cut off timing will be 9 am to 12 pm, on Sunday.
Traffic Control Units Srinagar, Jammu was asked to liaise with Traffic Control Unit Ramban before releasing the traffic on Sunday morning.
They advised security forces not to ply against advisory because of narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.