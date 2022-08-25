Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open for 2 way traffic

They advised the people to confirm the status of the road before undertaking journeys from traffic control units Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban on Friday. The cut-off timings have been fixed for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8 am to 1 pm.

The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm.

TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.