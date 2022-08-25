Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open for 2 way traffic

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy vehicles on Thursday.
Traffic officials said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations amid intermittent triggering rolling stones at the Mehar area of Ramban.
They said heavy motor vehicles from Qazigund in the afternoon are crossing the Banihal- Ramban stretch of the highway towards Jammu.
Some heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities are also seen plying towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply on either side whereas heavy motor vehicles shall be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to move towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Friday morning.
They advised the people to confirm the status of the road before undertaking journeys from traffic control units Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban on Friday. The cut-off timings have been fixed for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8 am to 1 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm.
TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.