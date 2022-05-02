Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles on Monday.
Traffic authorities said that hundreds of light motor vehicles plied on both sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles plied towards Kashmir on Jammu Srinagar National Highway without any interruption on Monday.
Meanwhile, as per fresh advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday.
The cut off timings for valley bound LMVs, private cars from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed 7am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8 am to 1 pm.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed as 7 am to 12pm on Tuesday.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings
HMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on National highway on Tuesday.