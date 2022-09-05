Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopens for traffic

The Mehar-Cafeteria Morh road stretch has been showing signs of damage since the hill lying below it was excavated by the company engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) a few years ago, for the four-laning of the NH-44 passing below it.

However, on the recommendations of the district administration, the government had directed NHAI to realign the stretch and construct a tunnel to avoid land sliding between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh-Ramban in June 2021.

The work on the tunnel started from the Mehar side in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the highway was open and hundreds of oil, and gas tankers and load carriers carrying essential commodities were heading at a slow pace toward Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarter issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, private cars, light, and medium passenger vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side whereas heavy vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund in Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on Tuesday.

Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar and Jammu were asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic on Tuesday morning.