Srinagar-Jammu National Highway restored for stranded traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored for stranded vehicles at 10 pm on Thursday, Traffic officials said.
They said that the road maintenance agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) after hectic efforts cleared the accumulated landslides and stones and prepared a single-lane road at the Cafeteria Morh and Mehar Bridge ahead of Ramban late Thursday evening.
Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway Ramban, Parul Bharadwaj told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic on the highway was resumed after the concerned road maintenance agency (NHAI) cleared the mudslides and landslides and prepared a single-lane road from Cafeteria Morh to Mehar.
He said the stranded traffic for Jammu was being cleared.
Earlier, following heavy rains, the highway was closed due to landslides and shooting stones at Mehar Bridge and Cafeteria Morh ahead of Ramban around noon on Thursday.
The moderate to heavy rain that lashed across the Jammu division on Thursday caused mudslides and landslides around three locations between Mehar and Ramban on the highway leading to a blockade of the road.
Traffic officials said that the landslide, shooting stones, and flash flood slush around half a dozen places blocked the only road link between the twin capitals cities since Thursday afternoon following heavy rainfall leading to the stranding of hundreds of vehicles including the Jammu-bound convoy of CRPF vehicles and vehicles carrying passengers and tourists at different places on the highway.
They said that the Udhampur-Banihal sector of the highway witnessed heavy rainfall.