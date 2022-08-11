Srinagar-Jammu National Highway restored for stranded traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored for stranded vehicles at 10 pm on Thursday, Traffic officials said.

They said that the road maintenance agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) after hectic efforts cleared the accumulated landslides and stones and prepared a single-lane road at the Cafeteria Morh and Mehar Bridge ahead of Ramban late Thursday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway Ramban, Parul Bharadwaj told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic on the highway was resumed after the concerned road maintenance agency (NHAI) cleared the mudslides and landslides and prepared a single-lane road from Cafeteria Morh to Mehar.

He said the stranded traffic for Jammu was being cleared.