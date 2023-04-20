Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Traffic movement disrupted for several hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones caused due to intermittent rains that were lashing between Nashri and Banihal sectors for the last three days.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that following rain the highway got blocked Wednesday midnight at three different locations at Hingni, Nachlana, Panthyal, and Mehar-Cafeteria stretches due to the triggering of landslides and shooting stones.

They said after a slight improvement in the weather Thursday morning and after road clearance the scheduled traffic was resumed around 10 am. They said stranded traffic was cleared on priority.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Thursday, Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 36 minutes.