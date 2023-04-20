Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Traffic movement disrupted for several hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones caused due to intermittent rains that were lashing between Nashri and Banihal sectors for the last three days.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that following rain the highway got blocked Wednesday midnight at three different locations at Hingni, Nachlana, Panthyal, and Mehar-Cafeteria stretches due to the triggering of landslides and shooting stones.
They said after a slight improvement in the weather Thursday morning and after road clearance the scheduled traffic was resumed around 10 am. They said stranded traffic was cleared on priority.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Thursday, Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 36 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for seven hours and 35 minutes due to landslides at Hingni, Nachlana area of Ramsu, for 37 minutes at Panthyal, and one hour and four minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria stretch of Ramban following intermittent rains on Thursday.
They said the Chenani-Nashri tunnel remained blocked for one hour and 26 minutes.
They further said the movement of traffic remains slow due to the breakdown of five heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
Officials said the concerned agency,(NHAI) has deployed its men and machinery at vulnerable locations for clearing the road immediately.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said traffic resumed on the highway after the completion of road clearance work Thursday morning.
SSP once again advised vehicle operators and commuters to travel with the utmost caution on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions private cars and passenger Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move toward Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing road and traffic situation on the highway on Friday morning.