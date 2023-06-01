Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Traffic movement remains suspended for 6 hours

Ramban: The vehicular traffic movement on both sides of the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained suspended for around six hours due to mudslides and road restoration works at Dalwass near Nashri on Thursday.

Vehicular traffic was suspended around 10 am and was restored around 2-30 pm.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam traffic on highway remained suspended for road restoration works at Dalwass. He said the critical stretch at Dalwass has become narrow following incessant rains and slides.

Traffic authorities said the National Highway remained blocked for five hours and 57 minutes due to restoration work at Dalwass Passi. Due to suspension of traffic vehicles remained stranded at various places between Udhampur and Chenani and Nashri and Banihal till the road restoration work was completed in the afternoon around 2-30 pm.