Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals passenger and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Saturday.

However, the officials said that slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and due to single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.