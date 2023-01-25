Srinagar-Jammu NH closed

Ramban: Following moderate to heavy rains and due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal mud and landslides at Mehar and other places between Chanderkote and Banihal Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours, the highway remained blocked for 12 hours and 23 minutes due to shooting stones and mudslides at Mehar and Panthyal between Chanderkote and Banihal in Ramban district.

They said no fresh traffic would be allowed from either side till road clearance.