Srinagar-Jammu NH closed

Ramban: Following moderate to heavy rains and due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal mud and landslides at Mehar and other places between Chanderkote and Banihal Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours, the highway remained blocked for 12 hours and 23 minutes due to shooting stones and mudslides at Mehar and Panthyal between Chanderkote and Banihal in Ramban district.
They said no fresh traffic would be allowed from either side till road clearance.
The traffic authorities further advised people not to travel on the highway as the MeT Department has predicted rain and snow for the next few days.
The highway was closed since Wednesday morning due to shooting stones and landslides at Panthyal, mud and landslides at some other places between Chanderkote and Ramsu stretch of the highway.
District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam said the highway between Srinagar and Jammu is still closed in view of rains shooting stones and slides at certain places.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the restoration work is being hampered due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal.