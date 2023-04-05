State

Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Representational Image
Representational ImageFile/GK
M M PARVAIZ

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 53 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 21 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel for 1 hour and 35 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria, and for 57 minutes due to repair and maintenance works at Dalwass.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com