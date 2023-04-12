Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 11 HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations during the day.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector and headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.