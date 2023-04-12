Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 11 HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations during the day.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector and headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 6 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 7 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 6 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Thursday.
Security forces have been directed not to ply against the advisory due to the narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.