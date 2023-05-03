Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: Despite inclement weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 25 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for an hour due to the breakdown of HMVs in Ramban Bazaar, for 45 minutes due to road restoration work at Mehar, Ramban, and 4 hours and 39 minutes due to the closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places due to the breakdown of 10 HMVs and on foot movement of nomads with their livestock between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur in the afternoon crossed the Ramban, Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.