Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: Despite inclement weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 25 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for an hour due to the breakdown of HMVs in Ramban Bazaar, for 45 minutes due to road restoration work at Mehar, Ramban, and 4 hours and 39 minutes due to the closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.