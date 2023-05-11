Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 35 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 50 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 45 minutes due to road repair work at Dalwass.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of seven HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations during the day.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Ramban-Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Friday morning.