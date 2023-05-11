Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 35 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 50 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 45 minutes due to road repair work at Dalwass.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of seven HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.