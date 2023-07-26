Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Srinagar on Wednesday.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic on the highway remained slow due to the breakdown of few HMVs and single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite the slow movement of hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatri, tourists and locals, LMV movement on either side of the highway continued without any interruption.

They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

They said that after assessing the road and the traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu on Thursday.