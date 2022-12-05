Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Banihal and Ramban due to narrow road stretches. Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded on the highway at Qazigund in Kashmir.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 11 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel. Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Tuesday.