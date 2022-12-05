Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Banihal and Ramban due to narrow road stretches. Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded on the highway at Qazigund in Kashmir.