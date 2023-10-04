Srinagar-Jammu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44) witnessed normal vehicular flow as it remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Wednesday.
However, authorities said that slow traffic movement was observed due to large scale movement of tribal families and their livestock; breakdown of a few heavy vehicles besides single-lane road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of vehicles, however, plied on either side of the highway throughout the day without interruption.
“Heavy vehicles, carrying essential supplies, were heading towards Kashmir and fruit-laden trucks were heading towards Jammu and other destinations in a regulated manner,” they said.
Meanwhile, the traffic department of Jammu and Kashmir issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
“People are advised not to undertake journeys on the highway without confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban,” the advisory added.