Srinagar-Jammu NH open today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy load carriers on Thursday.
“Subject to fair weather conditions, the highway will remain open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles on Friday as well,” the traffic officials said.
They said that after clearing the convoy of Amarnath Yatra carrying 388 yatris for two yatra base camps in Kashmir, hundreds of passenger light and medium vehicles were allowed towards Jammu as well as Srinagar Thursday morning.
“Heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities were also allowed to move towards Kashmir in the afternoon,” the traffic officials said.
However, the heavy vehicles were moving towards Kashmir at a snail’s pace due to traffic congestion at various narrow road stretches between the Nashri and Ramsu stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, an advisory of Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters for Friday said that subject to fair weather, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qaziqund in Kashmir.
The cut-off timing for the Amarnath Yatra convoy from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu towards Baltal has been fixed at 4 am whereas towards Pahalgam it would be 5 am.
The cut-off timings for the convoy of Amarnath Yatra from Baltal towards Jammu have been fixed at 6 am and from Nunwan Pahalgam towards Jammu, the timing would be 6:30 am.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars would be 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs would be 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs have been advised to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
“HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Friday,” the advisory said.