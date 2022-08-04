Srinagar-Jammu NH open today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy load carriers on Thursday.

“Subject to fair weather conditions, the highway will remain open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles on Friday as well,” the traffic officials said.

They said that after clearing the convoy of Amarnath Yatra carrying 388 yatris for two yatra base camps in Kashmir, hundreds of passenger light and medium vehicles were allowed towards Jammu as well as Srinagar Thursday morning.

“Heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities were also allowed to move towards Kashmir in the afternoon,” the traffic officials said.