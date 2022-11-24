Srinagar-Jammu NH open today for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 58 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel.