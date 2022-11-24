Srinagar-Jammu NH open today for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 58 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel.
They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to breakdown of 13 vehicles at various locations between Nashri and Banihal stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Friday morning.