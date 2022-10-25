Srinagar-Jammu NH remains blocked for several hours

Earlier traffic authorities in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations without interruption.

They said Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential supplies for the Valley are crossing Ramban Banihal stretch of highway in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation Wednesday morning.

The cut-off has been fixed for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu from 8 am to 11 am from Udhampur from 9 am to 12 pm.

The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs vehicles from Qazigund have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am on Wednesday.

No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut-off timings the advisory said.

They advised the security forces not ply against the convoy in view of narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.