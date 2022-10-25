Srinagar-Jammu NH remains blocked for several hours

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Tuesday.
However traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5pm ,Tuesday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 28 minutes due to road repair works at Kunfer Chanderkote and due to closure of Chenani -Nashri tunnel.
They further said nomad’s livestock movement besides breakdown of five HMVs is also hindering the smooth flow of traffic at some places between Chenani and Nashri.
Earlier traffic authorities in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations without interruption.
They said Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential supplies for the Valley are crossing Ramban Banihal stretch of highway in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation Wednesday morning.
The cut-off has been fixed for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu from 8 am to 11 am from Udhampur from 9 am to 12 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs vehicles from Qazigund have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am on Wednesday.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut-off timings the advisory said.
They advised the security forces not ply against the convoy in view of narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.