Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu national highway remained open for two-way traffic of light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Jammu on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Wednesday highway passing through Banihal and Chenani Nashri tunnels remained blocked for 5 hours and 4 minutes due to different reasons.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban informed that scores of private cars and passenger light and medium vehicles crossed the Nashri –Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles, mostly apple-laden trucks from Qazigund Kashmir and Banihal crossed the Chenani Nashri tunnel while scores of vehicles are still crossing Banihal -Ramban stretch.
Earlier traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday, Srinagar Jammu NH-44 remained blocked for five hours and 4 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Duggi Puli , Chenani- Nashri tunnel beside the breakdown of 16 HMVs at various locations on the highway.
They said traffic movement remained slow due to 17 nomadic (groups) moving along with livestock on the highway passing through the Ramban district.
As per a fresh traffic advisory issued by traffic police headquarters in Srinagar for Thursday private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the Jammu Srinagar highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Thursday after the Jammu bound convoy cross Jakhani Udhampur.
They said the cut-off timings for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu is fixed from 6 am to 10 am and from Jakhani Udhampur from 7 am to 11 am and for Jammu bound LMVs cut off timings from Zig Qazigund is fixed 7 am to 10 am.
They said no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timings. Traffic authorities said that heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway on Thursday morning.
They advised security forces not ply against the convoy in view of traffic congestion on highway.