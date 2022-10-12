Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu national highway remained open for two-way traffic of light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Jammu on Wednesday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Wednesday highway passing through Banihal and Chenani Nashri tunnels remained blocked for 5 hours and 4 minutes due to different reasons.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban informed that scores of private cars and passenger light and medium vehicles crossed the Nashri –Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.

They said hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles, mostly apple-laden trucks from Qazigund Kashmir and Banihal crossed the Chenani Nashri tunnel while scores of vehicles are still crossing Banihal -Ramban stretch.