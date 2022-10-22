Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remains open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one- way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to narrow road stretches, nomads’ livestock movement and due to breakdown (mechanical faults) of vehicles on road at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic at Mehar, Ramban told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar National highway plied as usual on both sides of the highway.