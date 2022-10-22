Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remains open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one- way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to narrow road stretches, nomads’ livestock movement and due to breakdown (mechanical faults) of vehicles on road at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring regulation of traffic at Mehar, Ramban told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar National highway plied as usual on both sides of the highway.
They said that hundreds of private cars, and light and medium passenger vehicles have crossed the Mehar-Ramban stretch of the highway during the day.
They said Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) released from Qazigund Kashmir are crossing the Banihal Ramban stretch of highway for Jammu and other destinations in a regulated manner.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Saturday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for 4 hour 16 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar,macadamization of road stretch at Police Check Post Ramban and closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They said the movement of traffic also remained slow due to breakdowns of 14, HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal and nomads, livestock movement.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur to ply towards Kashmir on Wednesday.
The cut-off has been fixed for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu from 9 am to 11 am from Udhampur from 10 am to 12 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs vehicles from Qazigund have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am on Sunday.
Security forces were advised not to ply against the convoy to avoid traffic congestion on Highway.